Phil Andrews returns as play-by-play voice of Regina Pats

REGINA – A familiar voice will be on the microphone for the Regina Pats this season.

It was announced Thursday that Phil Andrews, who’s been the voice of the Pats for the past nine seasons, will be back to call his 10th season on 620 CKRM when the Pats open their 2020-21 schedule on Friday, March 12th vs. the Prince Albert Raiders (8:00 p.m. CST).

“I’m so excited to come back for a 10th season. It’s always been an honour and a privilege to call games for this franchise,” said Andrews. “I can’t think of a better way to spend the next month and a half than at the at the rink doing what I love.”

Andrews started as the voice of the Pats in 2011, establishing himself as one of the WHL’s best. From 2016 to 2020 he was also the Pats Director of Media and Communications in addition to handling play-by-play duties, before stepping away from his role in July 2020.

“We’re thrilled to have Phil continue as the voice of the Pats. Our fans have been treated to one of the best voices in junior hockey with Phil, so it was a no-brainer to have him behind the mic when he said he was available,” said Pats Chief Operating Officer Stacey Cattell.

19 of the Pats’ 24 games will be broadcast on 620 CKRM, with the remaining five weekday afternoon games streamed using the RM2 feed at 620ckrm.com.

Pats Director of Brand Marketing and Communications Evan Daum will be the other half of the Pats radio team this season. Daum, who joined the Pats in November 2020 and spent a decade as colour commentator for the University of Alberta Golden Bears, will handle colour duties for all 24 games.

2020-21 REGINA PATS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

HOME AWAY TIME Friday, March 12 REGINA Prince Albert 8:00 P.M. Sunday, March 14 Saskatoon REGINA 4:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 16 REGINA Moose Jaw 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, March 17 Swift Current REGINA 8:00 P.M. Saturday, March 20 REGINA Brandon 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 23 Winnipeg REGINA 8:00 P.M. Thursday, March 25 Prince Albert REGINA 4:00 P.M. Friday, March 26 REGINA Saskatoon 4:00 P.M. Monday, March 29 REGINA Swift Current 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 30 Moose Jaw REGINA 8:00 P.M. Thursday, April 1 Brandon REGINA 8:00 P.M. Saturday, April 3 REGINA Winnipeg 4:00 P.M. Monday, April 5 REGINA Moose Jaw 4:00 P.M. Tuesday, April 6 Swift Current REGINA 8:00 P.M. Friday, April 9 REGINA Brandon 4:00 P.M. Monday, April 12 Winnipeg REGINA 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, April 13 REGINA Prince Albert 8:00 P.M. Thursday, April 15 Saskatoon REGINA 4:00 P.M. Sunday, April 18 Prince Albert REGINA 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, April 20 REGINA Saskatoon 8:00 P.M. Thursday, April 22 REGINA Swift Current 8:00 P.M. Friday, April 23 Moose Jaw REGINA 8:00 P.M. Sunday, April 25 Brandon REGINA 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, April 27 Winnipeg REGINA 8:00 P.M.



*All games played at Brandt Centre. All times CST. Games on RM2 in bold; all others on 620 CKRM.