Penguins sign Lukas Svejkovsky to entry-level deal

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed forward Lukas Svejkovsky to a three-year, entry-level contract, it was announced Tuesday by general manager Ron Hextall.

The contract will begin in the 2022-23 season and run through the 2024-25 campaign. Svejkovsky was originally selected by Pittsburgh in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

The product of Point Roberts, Wash. has registered 73 points (32G-41A) in 55 WHL appearances with the Medicine Hat Tigers and Seattle Thunderbirds this season.

He was recently named the WHL Player of the Week for the week ending March 27, 2022.

Svejkovsky was originally selected by the Vancouver Giants in the second round of the 2016 WHL Draft and was acquired by Seattle in December of 2021. In 194 career appearances with the Giants, Tigers and Thunderbirds, the 20-year-old has amassed 159 points (71G-88).

He was also a member of the Vancouver squad that won the 2019 Western Conference Championship.