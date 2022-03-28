Penguins prospect Svejkovsky named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Seattle Thunderbirds forward Lukas Svejkovsky has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending March 27, 2022.

The Pittsburgh Penguins prospect led all WHL skaters with eight points (5G-3A) in three outings with the Thunderbirds this past week, including a career-best five-point performance Saturday, March 26.

The product of Point Roberts, Wash. started his week with a pair of goals Friday, March 25 as Seattle posted a 5-2 road victory over the Vancouver Giants.

Svejkovsky, who began his WHL career with Vancouver, then recorded a hat-trick Saturday March 26 as part of a five-point night as the Thunderbirds defeated the Giants 6-2 on home ice.

The 20-year-old finished his week by registering an assist Sunday, March 27 as Seattle wrapped up a three-win weekend by defeating the Tri-City Americans 4-1.

Since making his Thunderbirds debut January 21, the 5-foot-9, 170-pound forward has tallied 39 points (17G-22A) in 29 appearances.

Svejkovsky was originally selected by the Vancouver Giants in the second round of the 2016 WHL Draft, and was acquired by Seattle via trade from the Medicine Hat Tigers in December of 2021. In 192 career WHL regular season appearances with the Giants, Tigers and Thunderbirds, he has amassed 155 points (69G-86A).

He was selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the fourth round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Svejkovsky and the Seattle Thunderbirds are next in action Friday, April 1 when they play host to the Tri-City Americans (7:05 p.m. PT, accesso ShoWare Center).

