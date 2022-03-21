Penguins prospect Gauthier named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Portland Winterhawks goaltender Taylor Gauthier has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending March 20, 2022.

The Pittsburgh Penguins prospect posted a 2-0-0-0 record this past week along with a 0.50 goals-against average, .981 save percentage and one shutout as Portland swept a weekend home-and-home series with the Seattle Thunderbirds.

The product of Calgary, Alta. stopped 33 of 34 shots Saturday, March 19 in a 4-1 Winterhawks victory at Seattle.

He followed that performance up with a 20-save shutout Sunday, March 20, as Portland earned a 3-0 home-ice victory over the Thunderbirds.

Gauthier was originally selected by the Prince George Cougars with the 10th overall pick in the 2016 WHL Draft, before being acquired by Portland in December of 2021. In 187 career WHL regular season games, he holds a 71-90-8-8 record, a 3.02 goals-against average, .910 save percentage and 10 shutouts.

Since joining the Winterhawks, Gauthier holds an 18-3-0-0 record, 1.74 GAA, .943 SV% and four shutouts, and currently leads the WHL with a .935 save percentage this season.

The 6-foot-2, 208-pound netminder was named the WHL Goaltender of the Month for the month of January.

He was signed by the Pittsburgh Penguins to a three-year, entry-level contract March 1.

Gauthier and the Portland Winterhawks are next in action Friday, March 25 when they play host to the Tri-City Americans (7:00 p.m. PT, Veterans Memorial Coliseum).

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.