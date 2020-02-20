Pats to host inaugural Autism Awareness Night Friday

The Regina Pats Hockey Club is pleased to announce they will be hosting their first ever Autism Awareness Night on Friday when they take on the Saskatoon Blades, presented by Imagination Ink at 7:00 p.m. (CT).

The Pats are proud to support Chip and Dale Homes Inc. on the night. Chip and Dale Homes is a non-profit organization that supports individuals with intellectual and physical disabilities to have the best quality of life possible.

“We are really excited about our first Autism Awareness Night,” said Pats COO Stacey Cattell. “Chip and Dale Homes does such great work in our community and we look forward to supporting them and bringing awareness to the cause.”

The Pats will be wearing special edition Autism themed jerseys for the contest. They are being auctioned online now at reginapats.com/autism. They feature a puzzle piece logo, which is synonymous with Autism Awareness here in North America.

The Pats will be hosting a special ceremony prior to puck drop on Friday and will have a number of activiatons on the concourse during the game.

To purchase tickets, visit reginapats.com or the Brandt Centre Box Office.