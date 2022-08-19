Pats sign Washington Capitals prospect Suzdalev to WHL Standard Player Agreement

The Regina Pats have signed forward Alexander Suzdalev to a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

Suzdalev, a prospect of the Washington Capitals, was Regina’s second-round selection in the 2021 CHL Import Draft.

“He’s a highly skilled guy who moves around the ice pretty good,” Pats General Manager and Head Coach John Paddock said. “Any time we can improve our talent — upgrade it — it’s a real plus and that’s the case with this.”

The 18-year-old was a third-round selection of the Capitals in the 2022 NHL Draft after he led HV71 in scoring with 51 points (15G-36A) in Sweden’s J20 Nationell under-20 league in 2021-22. He also made five appearances with HV71’s senior side in the second tier of Swedish professional hockey, the HockeyAllsvenskan.

Suzdalev signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Washington last month after attending the NHL Club’s Development Camp.

“It’s a really good opportunity to play in the Western Hockey League,” said Suzdalev. “It was something I couldn’t say no, as it will be great for the development of my game, playing with more mature players. When Connor Bedard played in Sweden, he played for my team (HV71 J18 & J20), so we know each other pretty well, so that’s where it all started. So when the opportunity came, I thought it was a great one.”

Born in Khabarovsk, Russia, Suzdalev moved to Sweden when he was seven years old after his father Anatoly Suzdalev had signed a bandy contract with Swedish bandy club, Vetlanda Bandyklubb. He holds dual citizenship, but has represented Sweden at the international level, winning a gold medal with Sweden at the 2022 IIHF World U18 Championships, skating in six games.