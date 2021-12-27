Pats sign Vaughan twins to WHL Standard Player Agreements

Regina, Sask. — The Regina Pats Hockey Club has announced the signings of their first- and second-round selections from the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

Twin brothers Jaxsin and Corbin Vaughan have both signed WHL Standard Player Agreements, the Club announced Monday. Both are expected to make their WHL debuts Monday evening when the Pats play host to the Edmonton Oil Kings (7:00 p.m. CT, Brandt Centre).

Jaxsin, a 6-foot-0, 185-pound forward, was selected with the 21st pick of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft, while Corbin, a 6-foot-0, 195-pound defenceman, was chosen with the 30th pick. The brothers, who hail from Merritt, B.C., both currently play at Rink Hockey Academy in Kelowna for the U-18 prep team.

Jaxsin has totalled 14 points (9G-5A) in 15 games this season. His nine goals are tied for the lead on his team.

Corbin Vaughan was selected with the 30th pick in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft. He has recorded six points (2G-4A) in 12 games this season .

“We are excited to get Jaxsin and Corbin signed and officially welcome them to our organization,” Pats GM and Head Coach John Paddock said. “We’re looking forward to seeing the impact they have in Regina, both immediately and in the future.”