Pats sign hockey staff to multi-year contract extensions

The Regina Pats Hockey Club have re-signed assistant coaches Brad Herauf and Ken Schneider, goaltending coach Rob Muntain, equipment manager Gord Cochran and athletic therapist Greg Mayer to multi-year contract extensions.

The Club announced the re-signings Thursday.

Herauf, who hails from Regina, Sask. returns for his eighth season with the Pats, as he joined the organization prior to the 2015-2016 season after previously being the Head Coach of the Regina Pat Canadians from 2012-2015. He also served as an assistant coach for Canada White at Hockey Canada’s U17 tournament in Ottawa, Ont. this past fall. Prior to coaching, Herauf spent eight years in professional in the CHL, ECHL and AHL.

Schneider, begins his second season with the Pats after joining the team prior to last season. The former Brandon Wheat Kings U18 AAA Head Coach from Colfax, Sask. had been a scout for the Pats for three years, and as a player, suited up for two WHL seasons with the Brandon Wheat Kings, serving as captain during the 1981-82 WHL season.

Muntain, returns for his 12th season with the Pats, as he was hired prior to the 2011-2012 season. Originally from Esterhazy, Sask. Muntain was a goaltender for the University of Regina from 2001-2005 after a junior career that included a stint with the Wheat Kings.

Mayer, continues to be the longest serving member of the Regina Pats Hockey Operations department, as he returns for his 19th season with the Pats and his 26th in the WHL after he spent seven previous seasons with the Moose Jaw Warriors. From Kelowna, B.C., Mayer served as a trainer with Team Canada’s U18 (2000) and World Juniors (2001, 2010) teams and has assisted the Saskatchewan Roughriders during their Training Camp in the past. He has participated in over 1,500 WHL regular season games throughout his time with both the Warriors and Pats.

Cochran, joined the Pats prior to the 2014-15 season, and returns for his ninth season with the Pats. The Williams Lake, B.C. product has also worked with Hockey Canada at U17 and U18 levels.

“We are extremely pleased and proud to sign our Hockey Staff to multi-year extensions,” Regina Pats GM and head coach John Paddock said. “These five individuals put a lot of work into the organization and are great at what they do. They mean a lot to the organization and the community.”