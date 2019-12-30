Pats’ Paddock named WHL Eli Wilson Goaltending Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Regina Pats goaltender Max Paddock has been named the WHL Eli Wilson Goaltending Goaltender of the Week for the week ending December 30, 2019.

Paddock went 2-0-0-0, maintaining a 1.00 goals-against average, stopped 58 of 60 shots for a 0.967 save percentage, and recorded a single shutout as the Pats swept a home-and-home series against the Moose Jaw Warriors. The pair of wins vaulted the Pats into fifth place in the WHL’s East Division.

Friday in Moose Jaw, Paddock stopped 28 of 30 shots in a 5-2 win for the Pats. Paddock stopped all 17 shots through the opening 40 minutes, then conceded a pair of goals on 13 shots in the third period as Regina never trailed in the contest.

On home ice the following night, Paddock stopped all 30 shots sent his way a 5-0 victory against the Warriors. Paddock stopped 14 shots in the first, 11 in the second, and five in the third for his second shutout of the season. For his performance, Paddock was named the first star of the game and the second star of the night in the WHL.

The 6-foot-2, 167-pound product of Brandon, Man. has appeared in 24 games with the Pats this season, posting an 8-11-3-1 record, 3.18 GAA, 0.911 SV%, and two shutouts. Paddock was originally selected by the Pats in the 10th round, 212th overall, of the 2015 WHL Bantam Draft. In 109 WHL regular season games, the 19-year-old has compiled a 42-47-5-4 record, 3.24 GAA, 0.902 SV%, and four shutouts.

Regina returns to action Monday, December 30 (7:00 p.m. CT) when the Pats head to Paddock’s hometown, facing the Brandon Wheat Kings.

WHL Eli Wilson Goaltending Goaltender of the Week

December 23 – December 29: Max Paddock, Regina Pats

December 9 – December 15: Sebastian Cossa, Edmonton Oil Kings

December 2 – December 8: Shane Farkas, Victoria Royals

November 25 – December 1: Roman Basran, Kelowna Rockets

November 18 – November 24: Roman Basran, Kelowna Rockets

November 11 – November 17: David Tendeck, Vancouver Giants

November 4 – November 10: Trent Miner, Vancouver Giants

October 28 – November 3: Joel Hofer, Portland Winterhawks

October 21 – October 27: Shane Farkas, Victoria Royals

October 14 – October 20: Dylan Garand, Kamloops Blazers

October 7 – October 13: Joel Hofer, Portland Winterhawks

September 30 – October 6: Ethan Anders, Red Deer Rebels

September 23 – September 29: Beck Warm, Tri-City Americans

September 20 – September 22: Roddy Ross, Seattle Thunderbirds

