Pats introduce new Chief Operating Officer

Regina, Sask. – The Regina Pats Hockey Club is pleased to announce the hiring of a new Chief Operating Officer ahead of the 2021-22 WHL season. After more than 30 years working outside of Saskatchewan, incoming executive Trevor Buhnai is making a return to his hometown to take the helm of the Pats franchise.

“This is a very exciting day for the entire Regina Pats organization. Trevor brings a unique blend of skills and a lifelong passion for Regina Pats hockey to the table and we are very pleased to welcome him to the team and back to his hometown,” said Brandt Group of Companies CEO and Regina Pats owner, Shaun Semple.

Buhnai, a University of Regina alumnus, has built an impressive track record as a Winnipeg-based marketing executive since the late 1980s, successfully guiding companies such as Bell MTS, Manitoba Lotteries Corporation and, most recently, Canad Inns Corporation. A lifelong Pats fan, Buhnai grew up playing minor hockey and attending Pats games in the Queen City and is excited to return to Regina after more than three decades away.

“I am thrilled to join the Pats organization and to have an opportunity to make a contribution to the ongoing success of this iconic franchise,” Buhnai commented. “I may never have the chance to play between the pipes for the Pats like I dreamed of doing as a kid, but I’m finally joining the hometown heroes as a member of the Pats Regiment and I couldn’t be happier!”

🗞️ Pats welcome new COO home to Regina Trevor Buhnai set to begin role in coming weeks

➕

A big thanks to outgoing COO Stacey Cattell for his tireless dedication to the success of the Pats. ➡️ https://t.co/d79NdHChIt pic.twitter.com/h8pio0gM8s — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) June 29, 2021

The Regina Pats Hockey Club wishes to thank departing COO, Stacey Cattell, for his tireless dedication to the success of the organization. Cattell was the Regina Pats COO for over four years and played an integral role in the success of the WHL’s East Division Hub hosted in Regina earlier this year. He will be stepping down over the coming weeks.