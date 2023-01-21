Pats host RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children’s Miracle Network Saturday

Regina, Sask. — The Regina Pats, in partnership with the Western Hockey League, is excited to announce details for their RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children’s Miracle Network on January 21, 2023 against the Swift Current Broncos.

Announced in October 2022, RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children’s Miracle Network will bring the fun, irreverent energy and characters of some of Nickelodeon’s most popular franchises to WHL arenas across Western Canada.

On Jan. 21, the Pats game against the Swift Current Broncos will have a SpongeBob SquarePants theme, which will see the team wear special SpongeBob SquarePants jerseys.

“The ability to be involved with such an iconic local hockey team is great on its own, however, adding in the fact that this will support the Children’s Miracle Network and Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital is simply amazing,” said Jonas Cossette, realtor with RE/MAX Crown Real Estate. “All of the agents and staff at RE/MAX Crown Real Estate have been proud supporters of the Children’s Miracle Network for over 30 years. We are firm believers in the great benefits it has for children and the family of children who need great specialized local care.”

The Pats’ SpongeBob Squarepants theme night will also include special branded digital content and in-game activations, details of which will be announced closer to the game date. As part of this special game night, the Pats theme jerseys will be auctioned online, with net proceeds going to Children’s Miracle Network.

“The Regina Pats have had this date circled on the calendar for quite some time and we can’t wait to deliver a fun, energetic game night to our fans, while at the same time helping support Children’s Miracle Network,” Pats CEO Gord Pritchard said. “This partnership between RE/MAX, Nickelodeon and the WHL will help raise important funds for Children’s Miracle Network all across Western Canada and importantly here in Saskatchewan for the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon.”

The Children’s Miracle Network strives to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment, and research. Its various fundraising partners and programs support the mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible.

