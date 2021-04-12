Pats goaltender Ross named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Regina Pats goaltender Roddy Ross has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for ending April 11, 2021.

Ross, a 20-year-old product of Meadow Lake, Sask., was solid in two outings, going 2-0-0-0 with a 0.99 goals-against average and .964 save percentage this past week in the WHL’s Subway Hub Centre in Regina.

On Tuesday, April 6, Ross steered aside 20 of 21 shots in a 6-1 win over the Swift Current Broncos.

The 6-foot-3, 184-pound prospect of the Philadelphia Flyers followed up on Friday, April 9 by blocking 33 of 34 pucks sent his way in a 2-1 overtime victory over the Brandon Wheat Kings.

Ross has found his way into 11 games this season, going 4-5-2-0 in his first season with the Pats. Originally signed as an undrafted player by the Seattle Thunderbirds on January 1, 2019, Ross went on to have his name called by the Philadelphia Flyers in the sixth round (169th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Over the course of 85 career WHL games, Ross is 40-31-7-5 with a 3.17 GAA and .906 SV%.

Ross and the Pats take on the Winnipeg ICE tonight at 6 p.m. MT in the WHL’s Subway Hub Centre in Regina.

