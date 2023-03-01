Pats forward Suzdalev named WHL Rookie of the Month

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Regina Pats forward Alexander Suzdalev has been named the WHL Rookie of the Month for the month of February.

The Washington Capitals prospect led all first-year players with nine goals in February, finishing the month with 15 points from his 10 appearances.

The product of Khabarovsk, Russia, who competes internationally for Sweden, recorded six multi-point outings in February.

He also recorded his first WHL hat-trick as part of a four-point effort February 25 versus the Brandon Wheat Kings.

The 18-year-old begins the month of March leading all rookie skaters in goals (34), assists (41), points (75) and power-play goals (16), while his 75 points are good for sixth among WHL players.

Suzdalev was previously named the WHL Rookie of the Month for December 2022.

The 6-foot-3, 171-pound winger was originally selected by Regina in the second round of the 2021 CHL Import Draft.

He was selected by the Washington Capitals in the third round of the 2022 NHL Draft and signed an entry-level contract with the NHL Club one week after being drafted.

Alexander Suzdalev and the Regina Pats are next in action Friday, March 3 when they host the Winnipeg ICE on TSN (7:00 p.m. CT, Brandt Centre, TSN 4).

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.