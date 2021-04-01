Pats forward Bedard named WHL Rookie of the Month

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Regina Pats forward Connor Bedard has been named WHL Player of the Month for February / March 2021.

Bedard, who is playing in the WHL as a 15-year-old granted exceptional player status, recorded 19 points (8G-11A) and a plus-5 rating in 10 games as the Pats went 4-4-2-0 to start the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season.

The product of North Vancouver, B.C., is currently enjoying a 10-game point streak, including seven multi-point efforts. On March 29, Bedard registered a four-point night (1G-3A) in a 9-4 victory over Swift Current.

Bedard’s 19 points rank first in the WHL. His eight goals are tied for third, while his 11 assists sit fifth among league leaders.

A 5-foot-9, 165-pound centre, Bedard was granted exceptional status in March 2020. He was then selected by the Regina Pats with the first-overall pick in the 2020 WHL Draft.

Earlier on Thursday, Bedard was named as an underage player to Hockey Canada’s roster for the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship in Texas.

Bedard and the Pats are set to continue play in the WHL’s Subway Hub Centre tonight when they take on the Brandon Wheat Kings at 8 p.m. MT.

About the Western Hockey League

Regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players, the Western Hockey League (WHL) head office is based in Calgary, Alberta. The WHL consists of 22 member Clubs with 17 located in Western Canada and five in the U.S. Pacific Northwest. A member of the Canadian Hockey League, the WHL has been a leading supplier of talent for the National Hockey League for over 50 years. The WHL is also the leading provider of hockey scholarships with over 375 graduates each year receiving WHL Scholarships to pursue a post-secondary education of their choice. Each season, WHL players also form the nucleus of Canada’s National Junior Hockey Team.