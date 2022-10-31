Pats forward Bedard named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Regina Pats forward Connor Bedard has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending October 30, 2022.

Bedard, who last week was named an ‘A’ rated prospect for the 2023 NHL Draft, led all WHL skaters with eight points (3G-5A) over three games with the Pats this past week, extending his current point streak to 14 games and his lead atop the WHL scoring race to eight points.

The 17-year-old, who hails from North Vancouver, B.C., started his week with an assist Wednesday, October 26 as Regina dropped a 2-1 decision to the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Three nights later versus the Everett Silvertips, Bedard factored in on both Pats goals, earning a goal and an assist in a 3-2 setback.

Bedard completed his week with his third career WHL five-point game, scoring twice and chipping in with three assists as Regina defeated the Tri-City Americans 7-3.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound centre begins the week leading all WHL skaters in goals (13), assists (16), points (29), game-winning goals (five) and shots on goal (91)

Originally selected by Regina with the first-overall pick in the 2020 WHL Draft, Bedard has amassed 157 points (76G-81A) over 92 regular season games.

Connor Bedard and the Regina Pats are next in action Saturday, November 5 when they play host to the Swift Current Broncos (7:00 p.m. MT, Brandt Centre).

