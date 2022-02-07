Pats forward Bedard named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Regina Pats forward Connor Bedard has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending February 6, 2022.

The 16-year-old Bedard posted a league-best seven points (4G-3A) over three appearances this past week, including a pair of multi-goal games.

The product of North Vancouver, B.C. started his week with two goals Wednesday, February 2 versus the Saskatoon Blades, following that effort with a pair of assists Friday, February 4 as the Pats began an Alberta road swing against the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Sunday, February 6, Bedard registered three more points (2G-1A) in a setback to the Calgary Hitmen. His goal 2:57 into the third period quickly became the most talked-about moment of the day in the hockey world, as Bedard juked around a defender before launching the puck into the top corner with his stick between his legs.

Bedard, who is eligible for the 2023 NHL Draft, has recorded points in all but one of his 13 games played with the Pats since November 28, 2021. During that span, the 5-foot-9, 181-pound forward has recorded 30 points (14G-16A) and 10 multi-point games.

He was originally selected by the Regina Pats with the first-overall pick in the 2020 WHL Draft and has averaged 1.52 points per game over his 48 WHL regular season appearances, registering 73 total points (36G-37A).

Bedard and the Regina Pats will return to the ice in a daytime affair Tuesday, February 8 versus the Edmonton Oil Kings (11:00 a.m. MT, Rogers Place).

