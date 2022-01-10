Pats claim veteran blueliner Salame from Wheat Kings

The Regina Pats announced Monday that they have claimed defenceman Neithan Salame off waivers from the Brandon Wheat Kings.

Salame, who hails from Edmonton, Alta., has appeared in two games this season with Brandon.

“We are happy to add a real solid defenceman and a high-quality character player to our team,” Pats GM and Head Coach John Paddock said.

Salame, 21, was originally selected by the Wheat Kings in the seventh round of the 2016 WHL Draft. In 149 career WHL regular season games, all with Brandon, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound defenceman has totalled 32 points (7G-25A) and a +37 rating.