Pats captain Connor Bedard selected first-overall by Chicago Blackhawks in 2023 NHL Draft

Nashville, Tenn. – Regina Pats captain Connor Bedard was the first-overall selection by the Chicago Blackhawks Wednesday in the 2023 NHL Draft.

Bedard, the reigning WHL and Canadian Hockey League Player of the Year, becomes the third Regina Pats player to be selected with the first pick in an NHL Draft, joining Greg Joly (1974 – Washington Capitals) and Doug Wickenheiser (1980 – Montreal Canadiens).

The 17-year-old led the WHL in scoring with 143 points (71G-72A) during the 2022-23 Regular Season; he became the first WHL skater in 27 years to top 140 points in a single regular season, adding 20 more points (10G-10A) in seven post-season contests with the Pats.

His 71 regular season goals were the most by an NHL Draft-eligible skater since 1998-99; the product of North Vancouver, B.C. becomes only the ninth WHL skater to be selected first-overall in an NHL Draft and first since Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (Red Deer Rebels) was taken first-overall by the Edmonton Oilers in 2011.

Bedard also becomes the fourth WHL skater selected by Chicago in the first round of an NHL Draft since 2019, joining Kirby Dach (Saskatoon Blades, third-overall, 2019), Nolan Allan (Prince Albert Raiders, 32nd-overall, 2021) and Kevin Korchinski (Seattle Thunderbirds, seventh-overall, 2022).

In 2020, Bedard was granted exceptional status by Hockey Canada; he stands as the first and only WHL player to achieve that feat.

Since being selected with the first pick in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Bedard has amassed 271 points (134G-137A) in 134 WHL regular season contests with the Regina Pats.

Internationally, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound forward has collected gold medals with Canada’s entries at the 2022 and 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship as well as at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship; he was named the 2022-23 IIHF Male Player of the Year earlier this month.

On Monday, he was presented with the E.J. McGuire Award of Excellence at the 2023 NHL Awards; the award has been presented annually since 2015 to a candidate who best exemplifies commitment to excellence through strength of character, competitiveness and athleticism.

