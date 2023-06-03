Pats captain Bedard wins CHL Top Scorer Award presented by TrueHockey

Regina Pats captain Connor Bedard was recognized as the top scorer in Canadian Major Junior hockey after being named CHL Top Scorer. Bedard was named a finalist for the CHL Top Scorer Award presented by TrueHockey after winning the WHL’s Bob Clarke Trophy as WHL Top Scorer.

Ranked as the No. 1 North American skater by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft, Bedard finished first in point scoring in the CHL for 2022-23, registering 143 points (71G-72A) in 57 games. His 71 goals were also tops in the CHL.

Bedard, 17, is the first WHL player to be named CHL Top Scorer since Jayden Halbgewachs of the Moose Jaw Warriors (2017-18). This represents the second time a Regina Pat has been named CHL Top Scorer (Sam Steel, 2016-17).

A product of North, Vancouver, B.C., the 5-foot-10, 185-pound Bedard was originally selected by the Regina Pats with the first-overall pick in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft. He remains the first and only player in WHL history to be granted exceptional status. In 134 career WHL regular season contests, Bedard has tallied 271 points (134G-137A).

The CHL Top Scorer Award was first presented in 1994.

CHL Top Scorer Finalists, 2022-23

Matthew Maggio, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

Jordan Dumais, Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)