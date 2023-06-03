Pats captain Bedard wins CHL Top Draft Prospect Award presented by Kubota Canada

Regina Pats captain Connor Bedard was recognized as the CHL Top Draft Prospect presented by Kubota Canada as the top draft-eligible prospect for the NHL Draft from the Canadian Hockey League.

Ranked as the No. 1 North American skater by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft, Bedard was the first WHL skater to record 140 or more points in a regular season in 27 years. He enjoyed a 35-game point streak from September 24, 2022 through February 1, 2023, recording a total of 90 points during that span.

Bedard is the first WHL player to be named CHL Top Draft Prospect since Vancouver Giants defenceman Bowen Byram in 2018-19. Bedard is also the first Regina Pat to be recognized as CHL Top Draft Prospect.

The CHL Top Draft Prospect Award was first presented in 1991.

CHL Top Draft Prospect Finalists, 2022-23

Colby Barlow, Owen Sound Attack (OHL)

Ethan Gauthier, Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL)