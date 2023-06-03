Pats captain Bedard wins CHL David Branch Player of the Year Award presented by Kia Canada

Regina Pats captain Connor Bedard was recognized as the most outstanding player in Canadian Major Junior Hockey after winning the CHL David Branch Player of the Year Award presented by Kia Canada. Bedard, a product of North Vancouver, B.C., was named a finalist for the CHL David Branch Player of the Year Award after winning the WHL’s Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as the most outstanding player in the WHL.

Ranked as the No. 1 North American skater by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft, Bedard finished first in point scoring in the WHL for 2022-23, registering 143 points (71G-72A) in 57 games. His 71 goals ranked first, while his 72 assists were tied for tops in the WHL. He was also tied for the League lead in game-winning goals with 11.

This represents the second consecutive season a WHL player has been named CHL David Branch Player of the Year after Kamloops Blazers captain Logan Stankoven was recognized in 2021-22. Bedard, 17, is the first Regina Pat to be named CHL David Branch Player of the Year since Jordan Eberle was honoured in 2009-10. Bedard is the fourth Regina Pat to be tabbed as the top player in the CHL, following in the footsteps of Eberle, Doug Wickenheiser (1979-80), and Ed Staniowski (1974-75).

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Bedard was originally selected by the Regina Pats with the first-overall pick in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft. He remains the first and only player in WHL history to be granted exceptional status. In 134 career WHL regular season contests, Bedard has tallied 271 points (134G-137A).

The CHL David Branch Player of the Year Award is selected from the winners of the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy (WHL), Red Tilson Trophy (OHL), and Michel Briere Memorial Trophy (QMJHL). The trophy was renamed in 2019-20 in honour of David Branch, who has held his position as OHL Commissioner since 1979 and served as CHL President from 1996-2019.

CHL David Branch Player of the Year Award Finalists, 2022-23

Matthew Maggio, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

Jordan Dumais, Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)