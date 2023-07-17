Pats captain Bedard signs entry-level contract with Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks have signed Regina Pats captain Connor Bedard to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The NHL Club announced the signing Monday morning on the occasion of Bedard’s 18th birthday. The product of North Vancouver, B.C. became the first WHL player in 12 years, and ninth all-time, to be selected first-overall in the NHL Draft when his name was called by the Blackhawks June 28.

“Signing Connor is a huge step in building a new foundation for our organization,” said Chicago general manager Kyle Davidson. “We’re excited to see him grow and play a large role in pushing our team forward for many years to come.”

During the 2022-23 WHL season, Bedard led the League with 143 points (71G-72A), capturing the Bob Clarke Trophy while also winning the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as the 2022-23 WHL Player of the Year. Bedard added 20 points (10G-10A) in seven post-season contests with Regina. The forward earned the Canadian Hockey League’s Player of the Year, Top Prospect and Top Scorer awards for the 2022-23 season, becoming the first player in CHL history to win all three in the same season.

Internationally, Bedard helped Canada win the gold medal at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, leading all tournament players in goals, assists and points (9G-14A). Bedard earned the tournament’s Most Valuable Player and Best Forward awards, while also being named to the tournament All-Star Team, while his 23 points established a new record for points by a Canadian in a single World Junior Championship tournament. Additionally, he was named the IIHF’s 2023 Male Player of the Year.

Overall, Bedard has earned three gold medals with Canada: twice at the IIHF World Junior Championship (2022, 2023) and also at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship.

“Being drafted by an Original Six team has been such a surreal experience and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of this team’s future,” said Bedard. “The Blackhawks organization and the city of Chicago have such a rich sports history and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

The 5-foot-9, 185-pound forward has amassed 271 points, including 134 goals and 137 assists, in 134 career regular-season WHL games over three seasons, all with Regina since being selected first overall in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft

In 2020, he became the first player in WHL history and the seventh player in CHL history to receive exceptional player status, joining John Tavares, Aaron Ekblad, Connor McDavid, Sean Day, Joe Veleno and Shane Wright.