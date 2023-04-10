Pats captain Bedard named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Regina Pats captain Connor Bedard has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending April 9, 2023.

Bedard, the top-ranked North American Skater by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft, led all WHL scorers this past week with 11 points (6G-5A) over his four appearances for the Pats.

Bedard, who hails from North Vancouver, B.C., began his week Tuesday, April 4 with a three-point performance (1G-2A) as Regina dropped a 4-3 overtime decision to the Saskatoon Blades.

The following evening, the 17-year-old added two more goals to his playoff ledger in another overtime setback against Saskatoon.

After a second consecutive two-goal effort in Game 5 against the Blades Friday, April 7, Bedard capped off his week by scoring once and adding three assists Saturday, April 8 in Game 6, a 5-3 Pats victory.

Through six post-season appearances, Bedard sits atop the League leaderboard in goals (11), points (19) and shots on goal (35).

This past week, he became the first WHL player since 2012 to score 10 or more goals in a single playoff series.

Originally selected by the Pats with the first-overall pick in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Bedard has totalled 290 points (145G-145A) over 140 career WHL regular season and playoff games.

Connor Bedard and the Regina Pats conclude their best-of-seven First Round series versus the Saskatoon Blades with Game 7 Monday, April 10 (7:00 p.m. MT, SaskTel Centre).