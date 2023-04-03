Pats captain Bedard named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Regina Pats captain Connor Bedard has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending April 2, 2023.

Bedard, the top-ranked North American Skater by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft, collected eight points (5G-3A) from his two appearances this past week, helping the Pats win their first two games of the 2023 WHL Playoffs presented by Nutrien.

Bedard, who hails from North Vancouver, B.C., began his week by scoring twice and adding an assist in his WHL Playoffs debut as Regina opened its First Round series at Saskatoon with a 6-1 victory.

On Sunday, April 2, Bedard recorded a hat-trick, adding two assists for five total points as the Pats upended the Blades 6-5 in overtime to take a 2-0 advantage in the best-of-seven series with the Blades.

Originally selected by the Pats with the first-overall pick in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Bedard has totalled 279 points (139G-140A) over 136 career WHL regular season and playoff games.

Connor Bedard and the Regina Pats are next in action Tuesday, April 4 when they return home for Game 3 of their First Round series with the Saskatoon Blades (7:00 p.m. MT, Brandt Centre).