Pats captain Bedard named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Regina Pats captain Connor Bedard has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending March 19, 2023.

The 2023 NHL Draft prospect, ranked tops among North American Skaters by NHL Central Scouting, led all WHL skaters with 17 points (9G-8A) over his four appearances with the Pats this past week, becoming the first WHL player in 27 years to reach 140 points in a season in the process.

The product of North Vancouver, B.C. began his week with a four-point effort Wednesday, March 15, scoring twice and adding two assists as Regina doubled up the Brandon Wheat Kings 6-3.

Two nights later, Bedard factored in on all five Pats goals versus the Moose Jaw Warriors, registering a hat-trick along with two helpers as Regina clinched a berth in the 2023 WHL Playoffs.

On Saturday, March 18, the 17-year-old matched his season high with six points (3G-3A), earning his ninth hat-trick of the 2022-23 Regular Season as the Pats won 7-3 at Moose Jaw.

He closed out his week with a goal and an assist Sunday, March 19, helping Regina to a 4-2 road victory over the Saskatoon Blades.

With Sunday’s goal, Bedard become the first Pats skater in 39 years to score 70 times in a single regular season.

Bedard currently leads the WHL in goals (70), assists (72), points (142) and shots on goal (350), while his 11 game-winning markers this season are good for a share of the League lead.

Originally selected by Regina with the first-overall pick in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Bedard has totalled 270 points (133G-137A) in 132 regular season contests.

Connor Bedard and the Regina Pats are next in action Friday, March 24 when they visit the Saskatoon Blades (7:00 p.m. MT, SaskTel Centre, TSN+).

