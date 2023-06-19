Pats captain Bedard named IIHF Male Player of the Year

After setting Canadian scoring records and leading the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in goals, assists and points, Regina Pats captain Connor Bedard has been named the IIHF Male Player of the Year.

The International Ice Hockey Federation announced the news Monday. Bedard captured 31.8 per cent of the total votes as voted upon by media and members of the IIHF Family.

“This is such a huge honour,” Bedard told IIHF.com. “I’m not sure how to compare it to others I’ve received, but it’s pretty incredible to receive this award with all the unbelievable players that have competed in the IIHF this season and the amazing players that were nominated for this award.”

The 17-year-old is Canada’s all-time leader in goals (17) and points (36) at the World Juniors, while his 23 points at the 2023 event are both a single-season best for the Canadian squad as well as a tournament record for a U18 player.

Bedard, who hails from North Vancouver, B.C., boasts a trio of international gold medals with Canada, winning World Juniors titles in 2022 and 2023 as well as a gold medal at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship in Texas.

“The highlight from last year was definitely when Dylan Guenther scored the overtime winner [at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship] and we realized we won the gold and accomplished a childhood dream,” Bedard recalled to IIHF.com. “It’s a moment I’ll never forget.”

This season, the top-ranked North American Skater by NHL Central Scouting led the WHL with 71 goals and 143 points, earning both WHL and Canadian Hockey League Player of the Year honours.

The 2023 NHL Draft is slated for June 28-29 in Nashville, Tenn. The Chicago Blackhawks hold the first-overall selection.