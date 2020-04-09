Pats’ Brook named WHL Eastern Conference Scholastic Player of the Year

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Regina Pats forward Jakob Brook has been named the WHL Eastern Conference Scholastic Player of the Year and nominee for the Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy presented by CIBC.

The 2019-20 season marks the second consecutive season Brook has been named the Eastern Conference Scholastic Player of the Year.

The 18-year-old product of Roblin, Man. kept his academic pursuits at the forefront of his focus during the season. In his time at Michael A. Riffel Catholic High School while playing with the Pats, Brook’s ability to balance his academic commitments with a positive attitude earned him praise from his educators.

Brook maintained a 93.5 percent average in his core courses, excelling in Physics 30 (97 percent), Biology 30 (93 percent), Pre-Calculus 30 (92 percent), and English Language Arts (92 percent).

“Jakob is conscientious student who is able to balance his academic and hockey commitments,” said Dwayne Hinger, Academic Advisor for the Pats. “His work ethic, maturity, and diligence to his class work make him an exemplary leader for those around him.”

In 107 WHL regular season games with the Pats and Prince Albert Raiders, Brook has recorded 22 points (10G-12A). Appearing in 23 WHL playoff games with the Raiders, Brook posted a pair of assists and won a WHL Championship in 2019.

Brook was originally selected by the Raiders in the second round (40th overall) of the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft.

Committed to recognizing academic excellence, the Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy for WHL Scholastic Player of the Year is presented annually to the WHL player who has excelled both in the classroom and on the ice during the WHL Regular Season.

One of Canada’s leading hockey philanthropists, the trophy is named in memory of Mr. Doc Seaman, who played a vital role in establishing the WHL’s Education Program. The program ensures players in the WHL can develop their skills on the ice at the highest level without compromising their academic goals. Since 1993, the WHL Scholarship program has awarded over 6,000 scholarships to graduate players, representing an investment in excess of $25 million by WHL Club Ownership.

First awarded for the 1983-84 WHL season, the Scholastic Player of the Year Trophy was named in honour of Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman in 1996.

The recipient of the Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy for WHL Scholastic Player of the Year will be announced on Wednesday, May 13.

