Pats blueliner Evans signs entry-level contact with Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken have signed graduating Regina Pats defenceman Ryker Evans to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The NHL Club announced the transaction Friday afternoon. Evans was selected by Seattle in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Evans, who hails from Calgary, Alta., recently completed his fourth and final WHL season with the Pats, recording 61 points (14G-47A) in 63 games.

The 20-year-old’s point total stood seventh among WHL blueliners during the 2021-22 season.

“We’re excited to sign our second-ever draft pick,” Kraken general manager Ron Francis told NHL.com. “Ryker had a really impressive season with the Regina Pats and we’re looking forward to having him continue his development with our organization.”

“My goal has always been to play in the NHL,” Evans commented to NHL.com. “It is imprinted into my mind for the longest time. There was no way anyone was going to talk me out of it.”

The 6-foot-0, 191-pound rearguard will report to Seattle’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers.

“It will be really fun to practice with the team and hopefully to get some game action,” Evans told NHL.com. “The AHL is obviously faster and everybody knows their job. It’s simpler in that teammates are in the right place at the right time.”

Evans, who is the first WHL player ever selected in the NHL Draft by the Seattle Kraken, was originally chosen by the Pats in the 10th round of the 2016 WHL Draft. He went on to play his entire four-year WHL career with Regina. In 195 regular season games, Evans amassed 141 total points (25G-106A).

He was named to the WHL East Division Second All-Star Team earlier this week.