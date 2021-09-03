Pats add Schneider as assistant coach

The Regina Pats added to their coaching staff Friday, naming Ken Schneider as an assistant coach.

“I’m extremely excited to be here. I’m kind of pinching myself that this has come to fruition: I’ve spent a lifetime in hockey, and it feels good to be coming home,” Schneider said.

“As we’ve added to our player group this year, we feel we’re bringing in a nice piece in Ken to add to our coaching staff,” Pats VP of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Paddock added. “We look forward to his contributions to our organization.”

A product of Colfax, Sask., Schneider spent three seasons as a scout with the Pats. As a player, he suited up with the Brandon Wheat Kings, recording 107 points (36G-71A) over 120 regular season appearances between the 1979-80 and 1981-82 WHL seasons.

“We’re very excited to have Ken be a part of our staff,” Pats Head Coach Dave Struch said. “His knowledge, work ethic and passion will be a big part of the development of not only our players, but our program as well.”