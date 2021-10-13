Pats add goaltender Sim in deal with Giants

The Regina Pats confirmed Wednesday the acquisition of 18-year-old goaltender Drew Sim from the Vancouver Giants in exchange for a fourth-round selection in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft.

Sim, who hails from Tees, Alta., made nine appearances with the Giants during the 2020-21 WHL season, posting a 5-2-0-0, a 3.20 goals-against average, 0.828 save percentage and one shutout.

“We are pleased to acquire Drew to increase our goaltending depth,” said Regina Pats general manager John Paddock.

“We would like to thank Drew for his contributions to the Vancouver Giants and we wish him the best in his next hockey chapter,” said Giants general manager Barclay Parneta.

Sim was originally selected in the third round (46th overall) by Vancouver in the 2018 WHL Draft. In 11 WHL regular season appearances, all with the Giants, the 6-foot-2, 216-pound netminder has compiled a 5-2-1-0 record to go along with a 3.17 goals-against average, 0.846 save percentage and one shutout.

NEWS: The Pats have acquired goaltender Drew Sim from the @WHLGiants in exchange for a conditional 4th-round pick in 2024. Details –> https://t.co/caMPKzSnzm Welcome to Regina @Drew31Sim!#MarchOn pic.twitter.com/djeSOxFljk — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) October 13, 2021