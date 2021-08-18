MENU
August 18, 2021

Pats acquire forward Stringer from Hurricanes

lethbridge hurricanes regina pats whl transactions
Chris Wahl
by
Chris Wahl
Erica Perreaux / Lethbridge Hurricanes

The Regina Pats have acquired 18-year-old forward Zack Stringer from the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for the 10th overall selection in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

Stringer, who hails from Lethbridge, Alta., has put up 52 points (17G-35A) in 79 career WHL games, registering 14 points (5G-9A) in 23 games during the 2020-21 season.

“We’re very pleased to acquire Zack,” said Pats VP of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Paddock. “We’ve thought highly of him for a long time. With his ability to score goals, he’ll be a welcome addition to our forward group.”

“We’d like to thank Zack for his contributions to the Hurricanes organization,” said Hurricanes General Manager Peter Anholt. “He has been a part of our organization since he was 15 and contributed to our club on a night in, night out basis. We wish him all the best in Regina.”

The 6-foot-0, 170-pound forward was originally selected eighth overall by Lethbridge in the 2018 WHL Draft.

More News
Tigers forward Sillinger inks contract with Columbus Blue Jackets
7 hours ago
1:02
WHL Class of 2021 - Mason Mannek
11 hours ago
Longtime Silvertips equipment manager Stucky hired by NHL's Kraken
12 hours ago
1:01
WHL Class of 2021 - Nick Cicek
13 hours ago
Raiders acquire Sorensen from Rebels
1 day ago
1:29
WHL Class of 2021 - Brad Ginnell
1 day ago