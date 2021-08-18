Pats acquire forward Stringer from Hurricanes

The Regina Pats have acquired 18-year-old forward Zack Stringer from the Lethbridge Hurricanes in exchange for the 10th overall selection in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

Stringer, who hails from Lethbridge, Alta., has put up 52 points (17G-35A) in 79 career WHL games, registering 14 points (5G-9A) in 23 games during the 2020-21 season.

NEWS: The Pats are extremely excited to announce the acquisition of winger Zack Stringer from the @WHLHurricanes! Details –> https://t.co/d7iIjlBFqS Welcome to Regina Zack! pic.twitter.com/7200Ri8aSR — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) August 18, 2021

“We’re very pleased to acquire Zack,” said Pats VP of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Paddock. “We’ve thought highly of him for a long time. With his ability to score goals, he’ll be a welcome addition to our forward group.”

TRADE: The #WHLCanes have acquired the 10th overall selection in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft from the Regina Pats in exchange for 2003-born forward Zack Stringer! Details 👉 https://t.co/3As9S8MW3R#CaneTrain #YQL pic.twitter.com/5MrspM0psC — Lethbridge Hurricanes (@WHLHurricanes) August 18, 2021

“We’d like to thank Zack for his contributions to the Hurricanes organization,” said Hurricanes General Manager Peter Anholt. “He has been a part of our organization since he was 15 and contributed to our club on a night in, night out basis. We wish him all the best in Regina.”

The 6-foot-0, 170-pound forward was originally selected eighth overall by Lethbridge in the 2018 WHL Draft.