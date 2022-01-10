MENU
January 10, 2022

Pats acquire forward Linklater in deal with Raiders

The Regina Pats have acquired forward Logan Linklater from the Prince Albert Raiders in exchange for a conditional eighth round pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft.

The two Clubs announced the transaction Monday morning.

Linklater, who hails from Kindersley, Sask., put up five points (1G-4A) in 22 appearances with the Raiders during the 2020-21 WHL season.

“We saw him in the Hub last year and liked what we saw,” Pats GM and Head Coach John Paddock said. “It’s a chance to add some depth to our forward group.”

The 18-year-old was originally selected by Prince Albert in the sixth round of the 2018 WHL Draft.

