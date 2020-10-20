Pats acquire defenceman Tom Cadieux from Tri-City

The Tri-City Americans have traded 18-year-old defenceman Tom Cadieux to the Regina Pats. In exchange, the Americans will receive a third-round pick and a seventh-round pick in the 2023 WHL Draft.

“We are excited to add Tom to our group,” said John Paddock, Pats VP of Hockey Operations and General Manager. “He is a good young defenceman that will fit well with our 2002-born age group.”

Cadieux – a 6-foot, 174-pound native of Saskatoon, Sask. – was selected 34th overall by Tri-City in the 2017 WHL Draft. He totaled 10 points (1G-9A) and 26 penalty minutes through 96 games played with the Americans.

“With six returning veteran defencemen and the addition of CHL Import Draft pick Andrej Golian, this was a necessary move to make,” said Bob Tory, General Manager for the Americans. “The trade will also give Tom an opportunity for more ice time and a chance to play closer to home. We wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

