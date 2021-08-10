Pats acquire defenceman Luke Bateman from Thunderbirds

The Regina Pats added considerable size to their blueline Tuesday, acquiring 6-foot-6 defenceman Luke Bateman from the Seattle Thunderbirds in exchange for a sixth round pick in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

Bateman, a 19-year-old product of Kamloops, B.C., was originally a fourth round selection (85th overall) by Seattle in the 2017 WHL Draft.

“We are excited to welcome Luke to our group,” said Pats VP of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Paddock. “He brings experience and adds another dimension to our back-end.”

Trade: We have acquired defencemen Luke Bateman from the @SeattleTbirds in exchange for 6th round pick in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft! Full details: https://t.co/1mMAsRXYml pic.twitter.com/EMUC9Eqxx8 — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) August 10, 2021

“We’d like to thank Luke for his time with the Seattle Thunderbirds,” said Thunderbirds General Manager Bil La Forge. “We wish him the best in Regina.”

TRADE | T-Birds Acquire Draft Pick From Pats

➡️ https://t.co/IjCpxAaRQA pic.twitter.com/yPA4mglf3i — Seattle Thunderbirds (@SeattleTbirds) August 10, 2021

Bateman has appeared in 83 WHL regular season games, registering 18 points (2G-16A).