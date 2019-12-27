Pats acquire Cikhart from Americans

The lifting of the Western Hockey League’s annual trade freeze has resulted in a deal between the Regina Pats and Tri-City Americans.

Headed to the Queen City is 2020 NHL Draft prospect Jan Cikhart in exchange for a conditional fourth-round selection in the 2022 WHL Bantam Draft.

Cikhart was chosen 31st overall by the Americans at the 2019 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft. Through 25 games in the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season, Cikhart has tallied four points (1G-3A) and six penalty minutes.

“We are happy to add Jan to our team,” said Pats VP of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Paddock. “He had an open European spot on our roster, and we look forward to seeing what he can add to our club.”

A 6-foot-3, 190-pound product of Praha, Czech Republic, Cikhart scored the first goal of his WHL career on September 21, 2019 against the Portland Winterhawks.

The 17-year-old Cikhart is currently listed as a ‘C’-rated prospect by NHL Central Scouting on their most recent ‘Players to Watch’ list for the 2020 NHL Draft.

Friday’s move opens up an import spot for the Americans while the Pats have filled their second import position with Cikhart. Defenceman Nikita Sedov is the Pats’ other import. With the move, the Americans now have an open import spot available on their roster.

The Pats return from their holiday break to open up play against the Moose Jaw Warriors on Friday, December 27 (7:00 p.m. CT) at Mosaic Place.

