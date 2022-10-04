Pats acquire 2023 NHL Draft prospect Sam Oremba from Thunderbirds

The Regina Pats have acquired forward Sam Oremba from the Seattle Thunderbirds in exchange for a trio of selections in future WHL Prospects Drafts.

The two Clubs announced the transaction Tuesday morning. Seattle receives a second-round pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, a first-round selection in 2024 and a third-round pick in 2025.

“We are pleased to welcome Sam home to Regina, and to the Regina Pats organization,” said Pats general manager and head coach John Paddock said. “He is a top player from his age group in Western Canada and we believe his future is bright, and so is ours with his addition. We look forward to seeing him step onto the ice with us.”

Oremba, 17, has recorded two assists in two games this season. In 2021-22, he totalled 14 points (4G-10A) in 56 games with the Thunderbirds, helping Seattle capture the 2022 Western Conference Championship.

“It is tough to see a player of Sam’s potential leave the organization,” said Thunderbirds general manager Bil La Forge. “We feel that this move was made possible by the solid depth that we have in our younger age groups. We wish Sam all the best moving forward.”

Originally selected by the Thunderbirds with the seventh-overall selection in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft, Oremba has accrued 21 points (6G-15A) in 73 career WHL regular season games.

🚨TRADE🚨 The Pats have acquired Regina product Sam Oremba from the @SeattleTbirds! Welcome home, Sam!!!#LegendsInTheMaking For more details, click below ⬇️ — Regina Pats (@WHLPats) October 4, 2022