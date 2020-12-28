MENU
🎄 MERRY CHRISTMAS FROM THE WESTERN HOCKEY LEAGUE 🎄
December 28, 2020

Pařík voted IIHF Fan Choice Player of the Day for December 27

spokane chiefs World Junior Championship
Taylor Rocca
by
Taylor Rocca
Matt Zambonin / HHOF-IIHF Images

Edmonton, Alta. – A 30-save shutout of the powerhouse Russians has earned Spokane Chiefs goaltender Lukáš Pařík IIHF Fan Choice Player of Day honours for December 27 at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Pařík, who was selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the third round (87th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, served as a brick wall in the Czech Republic’s stunning 2-0 upset victory over Russia on Sunday evening. The product of Neratovice, Czech Republic, was making his first start of the 2021 World Juniors.

The affable 6-foot-4, 185-pound puckstopper was solid from start to finish as the Czechs put forth a complete all-around game in order to stymie the talented Russians.

Originally selected by the Chiefs in the first round (43rd overall) of the 2019 CHL Import Draft, Pařík debuted in North America during the 2019-20 WHL season, appearing in 32 contests and going 22-7-2-0. The 19-year-old netminder was solid between the pipes, registering a 2.73 goals-against average and .917 save percentage, along with one shutout. He electrified WHL fans abroad in March when he registered a goal against the Kamloops Blazers.

Pařík and the Czech Republic will enjoy Monday off before getting back into action on Tuesday, December 29 (12 p.m. MT) when they face the United States.

More News
2:24
Winterhawks forward Seth Jarvis signs ELC with Hurricanes
22 mins ago
3:36
2021 World Juniors Post-Game: Lukas Parik & Martin Lang, December 27
17 hours ago
2021 World Juniors: WHL flavour fuels Czech Republic in upset of Russia
19 hours ago
2021 World Juniors: Canada sneaks by Slovakia on Sunday
22 hours ago
CHL Sunday Spotlight – 5 Questions with Blades' Tristen Robins
1 day ago
Cozens voted IIHF Fan Choice Player of the Day for December 26
1 day ago