Pařík voted IIHF Fan Choice Player of the Day for December 27

Edmonton, Alta. – A 30-save shutout of the powerhouse Russians has earned Spokane Chiefs goaltender Lukáš Pařík IIHF Fan Choice Player of Day honours for December 27 at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Pařík, who was selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the third round (87th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft, served as a brick wall in the Czech Republic’s stunning 2-0 upset victory over Russia on Sunday evening. The product of Neratovice, Czech Republic, was making his first start of the 2021 World Juniors.

The affable 6-foot-4, 185-pound puckstopper was solid from start to finish as the Czechs put forth a complete all-around game in order to stymie the talented Russians.

Originally selected by the Chiefs in the first round (43rd overall) of the 2019 CHL Import Draft, Pařík debuted in North America during the 2019-20 WHL season, appearing in 32 contests and going 22-7-2-0. The 19-year-old netminder was solid between the pipes, registering a 2.73 goals-against average and .917 save percentage, along with one shutout. He electrified WHL fans abroad in March when he registered a goal against the Kamloops Blazers.

Pařík and the Czech Republic will enjoy Monday off before getting back into action on Tuesday, December 29 (12 p.m. MT) when they face the United States.

Boasting an impressive shutout over @russiahockey , @narodnitym ‘s Lukas Parik is the Fan Choice Player of the Day! #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/8yHbsEGNiF — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) December 28, 2020