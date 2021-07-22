Pair of CHL Import Draft selections sign with Americans

Kennewick, Wash. — Tri-City Americans General Manager Bob Tory announced this week the Americans have signed 18-year-old forward Petr Moravec and 18-year-old goaltender Tomas Suchanek to WHL Standard Player Agreements. Moravec and Suchanek are both natives of the Czech Republic and selections in the CHL Import Draft.

“We are excited to have Tomas and Petr join our team for the 2021-22 season,” stated Tory. “Both are exciting players who will bring skill and international experience to our roster.”

The Americans selected Moravec in the 2021 CHL Import Draft with the 57th overall pick. The 6-foot-0, 181-pound right-winger played last season in the Czech2 league with HC Stadion Litomerice, registering four points (1G-3A) in 10 games played. He also played in the Czech U20 league with HK Hradec Kralove where he contributed a further four points (1G-3A) through four games.

NHL Central Scouting lists Moravec 82nd amongst International Skaters ahead of the 2021 NHL Draft.

“I wanted to move up a level again and the WHL is a high-quality league,” said Moravec. “I am looking forward to this opportunity. The Americans are a very good team and I believe we can make this season a success.”

The Americans selected Suchanek with the ninth overall pick in the 2020 CHL Import Draft. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound netminder is ranked sixth amongst International goaltenders on NHL Central Scouting’s Final Rankings for the upcoming NHL Draft. Through 21 games played with HC Frydek-Mistek last season, Suchanek posted a 3.12 goals against average and a .908 save percentage.

“It has been one of my dreams to play hockey in America,” said Suchanek. “I have talked to guys that played in the CHL and they all said it was the best years of their career. I am honoured to be part of this great organization.”

Over the past two seasons, Moravec and Suchanek have gained international experience playing together with the Czech Republic at the World U-17 Hockey Challenge and the IIHF U18 World Championship.

Both players will join the Americans for the 2021-22 WHL season.