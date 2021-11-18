Paddock returns to Pats bench

Two-time WHL Coach of the Year John Paddock is returning to the Regina Pats bench.

Paddock, who also serves as the Club’s vice president of hockey operations and general manager, will assume coaching duties after the Pats announced Thursday they have parted ways with Dave Struch.

“I’d like to thank Dave for his many years of service to the Pats organization. Dave’s passion and hockey knowledge have been assets for many seasons. He is well-respected in the hockey community and within our organization,” Paddock said.

This was a difficult decision to make, but is one that is necessary to take the team where we need to go,” he added.

Struch was originally hired by Regina in August of 2014, and was named the Pats head coach four years later.

Paddock last served behind the bench with Regina when the Pats hosted the 2018 Memorial Cup. He won the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy twice during his four seasons behind the Regina bench, earning WHL Coach of the Year honours in 2015 and 2017. He has served as the Club’s general manager since the 2015-16 WHL season.

Paddock has also spent time behind NHL benches with both the Winnipeg Jets and Ottawa Senators.

The Pats are next in action Saturday, November 20, when they visit the Moose Jaw Warriors.