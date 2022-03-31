Over 55 WHL Alumni taking part in U SPORTS University Cup

Over 55 WHL Alumni are vying for a U SPORTS national championship as the 2022 University Cup begins Thursday in Wolfville, N.S.

The University of Alberta Golden Bears hold the top seed as they look to repeat as Canadian champions.

Alberta opens its tournament Thursday against hosts Acadia following the tournament opener between #4 Brock and #5 St. Francis Xavier.

The #2 University of New Brunswick Reds square off against #7 Ryerson in one of two Friday quarter-final matchups, the other featuring the #6 UBC Thunderbirds and #3 UQTR Patriotes.

Below is a list of the WHL Alumni taking part in the event (last WHL Club in parentheses):

University of Alberta

– Matt Berlin (Kootenay ICE)

– Taz Burman (Swift Current Broncos)

– Dawson Davidson (Saskatoon Blades)

– Eric Florchuk (Vancouver Giants)

– Matt Fonteyne (Everett Silvertips)

– Jared Freadrich (Portland Winterhawks)

– Gary Haden (Victoria Royals)

– Ryan Hughes (Kamloops Blazers)

– Clayton Kirichenko (Medicine Hat Tigers)

– Joel Lakusta (Prince George Cougars)

– Wyatt McLeod (Saskatoon Blades)

– Curtis Miske (Prince Albert Raiders)

– Josh Paterson (Portland Winterhawks)

– Grayson Pawlenchuk (Red Deer Rebels)

– Noah Philp (Seattle Thunderbirds)

– Dylan Plouffe (Medicine Hat Tigers)

– Tyler Preziuso (Vancouver Giants)

– Josh Prokop (Calgary Hitmen)

– Ethan Sakowich (Red Deer Rebels)

– Nick Schneider (Calgary Hitmen)

– Luc Smith (Spokane Chiefs)

– Nolan Volcan (Seattle Thunderbirds)

University of New Brunswick

– Joe Gatenby (Kamloops Blazers)

– Griffen Outhouse (Victoria Royals)

– Rylan Parenteau (Tri-City Americans)

– Mark Rassell (Medicine Hat Tigers)

Brock University

– Adam Berg (Edmonton Oil Kings)

– Sam Huston (Kootenay ICE)

St. Francis Xavier University

– Conner Bruggen-Cate (Seattle Thunderbirds)

University of British Columbia

– Ethan Anders (Red Deer Rebels)

– Scott Atkinson (Edmonton Oil Kings)

– Quinn Benjafield (Edmonton Oil Kings)

– Jackson Caller (Kamloops Blazers)

– Shaun Dosanjh (Portland Winterhawks)

– Chris Douglas (Red Deer Rebels)

– Austin Glover (Red Deer Rebels)

– Liam Kindree (Lethbridge Hurricanes)

– Jake Kryski (Calgary Hitmen)

– Matt Leduc (Spokane Chiefs)

– Dorrin Luding (Saskatoon Blades)

– Conner McDonald (Kelowna Rockets)

– Cyle McNabb (Medicine Hat Tigers)

– Carson Miller (Victoria Royals)

– Ryan Pouliot (Swift Current Broncos)

– Matt Revel (Portland Winterhawks)

– Tyler Sandhu (Tri-City Americans)

– Jonathan Smart (Kootenay ICE)

– Matthew Smith (Victoria Royals)

– Rylan Toth (Seattle Thunderbirds)

– Jarret Tyszka (Seattle Thunderbirds)

Ryerson University

– Aaron Hyman (Tri-City Americans)

– Cavin Leth (Prince Albert Raiders)

Acadia University

– Jack Flaman (Red Deer Rebels)

– Mason McCarty (Red Deer Rebels)

– Loch Morrison (Victoria Royals)

– Max Paddock (Prince Albert Raiders)

– Jordy Stallard (Prince Albert Raiders)

– Luke Zazula (Tri-City Americans)

The WHL Alumni taking part in the University Cup are among the 365 graduate players taking advantage of the WHL Scholarship during the 2021-22 academic year.

The 2021-22 season serves as the 29th year of the WHL Scholarship program. Established on a league-wide basis in 1993-94, over 7,000 WHL Scholarships have been accessed, representing an investment of over $30 million by WHL Clubs. This season, WHL Clubs will contribute in excess of $2.5 million to the WHL graduates utilizing the WHL Scholarship.