Over 40 WHL Alumni to feature at 2023 University Cup
More than 40 WHL Alumni have descended on Charlottetown, P.E.I. for the 2023 U SPORTS University Cup.
The four-day tournament begins Thursday.
The Canada West Champion University of Calgary Dinos are one of two Alberta schools taking part in the event; and along with their provincial rivals, the Alberta Golden Bears, feature the majority of former WHL players participating in the event.
Alberta reached the final one year ago, falling 5-4 in the championship game to the UQTR Patriotes.
Calgary enters this year’s tournament as the top seed following a 25-3 regular season that included a Canada West record 23-game winning streak.
It’s the first visit to the University Cup for the Dinos since 2015.
In addition to the Canada West schools, WHL Alumni feature on the #3 seed University of New Brunswick Reds, the #4 seed Windsor Lancers and the #6 seed Concordia Stingers.
The quarterfinal schedule is as follows:
THURSDAY, MARCH 16
#7 Saint Mary’s vs. #2 UQTR, 9:00 a.m. MT
#6 Concordia vs. #3 UNB, 4:00 p.m. MT
FRIDAY, MARCH 17
#5 Alberta vs. #4 Windsor, 9:00 a.m. MT
#8 UPEI vs. #1 Calgary, 4:00 p.m. MT
The 2023 University Cup features WHL Alumni taking advantage of the WHL Scholarship. During the 2022-23 academic year, WHL Clubs have invested over $2 million to deliver nearly 350 WHL Scholarships, with nearly 150 going to student athletes attending Canada West institutions and competing at the U SPORTS level in the Canada West men’s hockey league. In many cases, these student athletes have combined their WHL Scholarship with additional financial assistance from Canada West universities to receive the Western Canada Premier Hockey Scholarship.
WHL ALUMNI – UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA
|Pos.
|Name
|Hometown
|Last WHL Club
|G
|Matt Berlin
|Sherwood Park, Alta.
|Kootenay ICE
|G
|Ethan Kruger
|Sherwood Park, Alta.
|Brandon Wheat Kings
|G
|Nick Schneider
|Leduc, Alta.
|Calgary Hitmen
|D
|Dawson Davidson
|Moosomin, Sask.
|Saskatoon Blades
|D
|Jared Freadrich
|Camrose, Alta.
|Portland Winterhawks
|D
|Wyatt McLeod
|Dawson Creek, B.C.
|Saskatoon Blades
|D
|Jayden Platz
|St. Albert, Alta
|Tri-City Americans
|D
|Dylan Plouffe
|Sherwood Park, Alta.
|Medicine Hat Tigers
|D
|Ethan Sakowich
|Athabasca, Alta.
|Red Deer Rebels
|D
|Joel Sexsmith
|Edmonton, Alta.
|Red Deer Rebels
|F
|Eric Florchuk
|Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.
|Vancouver Giants
|F
|Matt Fonteyne
|Wetaskiwin, Alta.
|Everett Silvertips
|F
|Adam Hall
|Edmonton, Alta.
|Vancouver Giants
|F
|Justin Hall
|Edmonton, Alta.
|Lethbridge Hurricanes
|F
|Ryan Hughes
|Edmonton, Alta.
|Kamloops Blazers
|F
|Tyler Preziuso
|Victoria, B.C.
|Vancouver Giants
|F
|Josh Prokop
|Edmonton, Alta.
|Calgary Hitmen
|F
|Jakin Smallwood
|Leduc, Alta.
|Winnipeg ICE
|F
|Nolan Volcan
|Edmonton, Alta.
|Seattle Thunderbirds
WHL ALUMNI – UNIVERSITY OF CALGARY
|Pos.
|Name
|Hometown
|Last WHL Club
|G
|Brodan Salmond
|Calgary, Alta.
|Moose Jaw Warriors
|G
|Carl Stankowski
|Kelowna, B.C.
|Winnipeg ICE
|G
|Carl Tetachuk
|Lethbridge, Alta.
|Moose Jaw Warriors
|D
|Brendan De Jong
|Victoria, B.C.
|Portland Winterhawks
|D
|Connor Horning
|Kelowna, B.C.
|Vancouver Giants
|D
|Noah King
|Winnipeg, Man.
|Spokane Chiefs
|D
|Dakota Krebs
|Okotoks, Alta.
|Calgary Hitmen
|D
|Matthew Quigley
|Chestermere, Alta.
|Portland Winterhawks
|D
|Sean Strange
|Victoria, B.C.
|Kamloops Blazers
|D
|Zach Wytinck
|Glenboro, Man.
|Regina Pats
|F
|Arjun Atwal
|Edmonton, Alta.
|Saskatoon Blades
|F
|Jake Gricius
|Colorado Springs, Colo.
|Portland Winterhawks
|F
|Connor Gutenberg
|Brandon, Man.
|Brandon Wheat Kings
|F
|Jadon Joseph
|Sherwood Park, Alta.
|Tri-City Americans
|F
|Josh Maser
|Houston, B.C.
|Prince George Cougars
|F
|Carter Massier
|Peace River, Alta.
|Prince Albert Raiders
|F
|Max Patterson
|Kamloops, B.C.
|Seattle Thunderbirds
|F
|Riley Stotts
|Winnipeg, Man.
|Calgary Hitmen
|F
|Tyson Upper
|Calgary, Alta.
|Prince George Cougars
|F
|Jaeger White
|Medicine Hat, Alta.
|Kootenay ICE
WHL ALUMNI – CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY
|Pos.
|Name
|Hometown
|Last WHL Club
|D
|Jacob Herauf
|Sherwood Park, Alta.
|Victoria Royals
WHL ALUMNI – UNIVERSITY OF NEW BRUNSWICK
|Pos.
|Name
|Hometown
|Last WHL Club
|G
|Griffen Outhouse
|Williams Lake, B.C.
|Victoria Royals
WHL ALUMNI – UNIVERSITY OF WINDSOR
|Pos.
|Name
|Hometown
|Last WHL Club
|D
|Jordan Chudley
|Souris, Man.
|Tri-City Americans
|F
|Matt Dorsey
|Wenatchee, Wash.
|Calgary Hitmen