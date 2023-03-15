Over 40 WHL Alumni to feature at 2023 University Cup

More than 40 WHL Alumni have descended on Charlottetown, P.E.I. for the 2023 U SPORTS University Cup.

The four-day tournament begins Thursday.

The Canada West Champion University of Calgary Dinos are one of two Alberta schools taking part in the event; and along with their provincial rivals, the Alberta Golden Bears, feature the majority of former WHL players participating in the event.

Alberta reached the final one year ago, falling 5-4 in the championship game to the UQTR Patriotes.

Calgary enters this year’s tournament as the top seed following a 25-3 regular season that included a Canada West record 23-game winning streak.

It’s the first visit to the University Cup for the Dinos since 2015.

In addition to the Canada West schools, WHL Alumni feature on the #3 seed University of New Brunswick Reds, the #4 seed Windsor Lancers and the #6 seed Concordia Stingers.

The quarterfinal schedule is as follows:

THURSDAY, MARCH 16

#7 Saint Mary’s vs. #2 UQTR, 9:00 a.m. MT

#6 Concordia vs. #3 UNB, 4:00 p.m. MT

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

#5 Alberta vs. #4 Windsor, 9:00 a.m. MT

#8 UPEI vs. #1 Calgary, 4:00 p.m. MT

The 2023 University Cup features WHL Alumni taking advantage of the WHL Scholarship. During the 2022-23 academic year, WHL Clubs have invested over $2 million to deliver nearly 350 WHL Scholarships, with nearly 150 going to student athletes attending Canada West institutions and competing at the U SPORTS level in the Canada West men’s hockey league. In many cases, these student athletes have combined their WHL Scholarship with additional financial assistance from Canada West universities to receive the Western Canada Premier Hockey Scholarship.

WHL ALUMNI – UNIVERSITY OF ALBERTA

Pos. Name Hometown Last WHL Club G Matt Berlin Sherwood Park, Alta. Kootenay ICE G Ethan Kruger Sherwood Park, Alta. Brandon Wheat Kings G Nick Schneider Leduc, Alta. Calgary Hitmen D Dawson Davidson Moosomin, Sask. Saskatoon Blades D Jared Freadrich Camrose, Alta. Portland Winterhawks D Wyatt McLeod Dawson Creek, B.C. Saskatoon Blades D Jayden Platz St. Albert, Alta Tri-City Americans D Dylan Plouffe Sherwood Park, Alta. Medicine Hat Tigers D Ethan Sakowich Athabasca, Alta. Red Deer Rebels D Joel Sexsmith Edmonton, Alta. Red Deer Rebels F Eric Florchuk Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. Vancouver Giants F Matt Fonteyne Wetaskiwin, Alta. Everett Silvertips F Adam Hall Edmonton, Alta. Vancouver Giants F Justin Hall Edmonton, Alta. Lethbridge Hurricanes F Ryan Hughes Edmonton, Alta. Kamloops Blazers F Tyler Preziuso Victoria, B.C. Vancouver Giants F Josh Prokop Edmonton, Alta. Calgary Hitmen F Jakin Smallwood Leduc, Alta. Winnipeg ICE F Nolan Volcan Edmonton, Alta. Seattle Thunderbirds

WHL ALUMNI – UNIVERSITY OF CALGARY

Pos. Name Hometown Last WHL Club G Brodan Salmond Calgary, Alta. Moose Jaw Warriors G Carl Stankowski Kelowna, B.C. Winnipeg ICE G Carl Tetachuk Lethbridge, Alta. Moose Jaw Warriors D Brendan De Jong Victoria, B.C. Portland Winterhawks D Connor Horning Kelowna, B.C. Vancouver Giants D Noah King Winnipeg, Man. Spokane Chiefs D Dakota Krebs Okotoks, Alta. Calgary Hitmen D Matthew Quigley Chestermere, Alta. Portland Winterhawks D Sean Strange Victoria, B.C. Kamloops Blazers D Zach Wytinck Glenboro, Man. Regina Pats F Arjun Atwal Edmonton, Alta. Saskatoon Blades F Jake Gricius Colorado Springs, Colo. Portland Winterhawks F Connor Gutenberg Brandon, Man. Brandon Wheat Kings F Jadon Joseph Sherwood Park, Alta. Tri-City Americans F Josh Maser Houston, B.C. Prince George Cougars F Carter Massier Peace River, Alta. Prince Albert Raiders F Max Patterson Kamloops, B.C. Seattle Thunderbirds F Riley Stotts Winnipeg, Man. Calgary Hitmen F Tyson Upper Calgary, Alta. Prince George Cougars F Jaeger White Medicine Hat, Alta. Kootenay ICE

WHL ALUMNI – CONCORDIA UNIVERSITY

Pos. Name Hometown Last WHL Club D Jacob Herauf Sherwood Park, Alta. Victoria Royals

WHL ALUMNI – UNIVERSITY OF NEW BRUNSWICK

Pos. Name Hometown Last WHL Club G Griffen Outhouse Williams Lake, B.C. Victoria Royals

WHL ALUMNI – UNIVERSITY OF WINDSOR