September 30, 2022

Oilers sign Warriors defenceman Max Wanner to entry-level contract

moose jaw warriors
The Oilers have signed defenceman Max Wanner to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The NHL Club announced the signing Friday. Wanner was selected by Edmonton in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

The 19-year-old blueliner recently returned to the Moose Jaw Warriors after attending both Oilers Rookie Camp and Training Camp.

He logged 13:24 of ice in his NHL pre-season debut at Seattle this past Monday.

Hailing from Estevan, Sask., Wanner skated in 55 games with Moose Jaw in 2021-22, totalling 23 points (6G-17A), adding three goals and seven points in nine post-season appearances.

He was originally signed by Moose Jaw in 2019 and over 86 regular season and playoff appearances with the Warriors, Wanner has accrued nine goals and 35 points.

