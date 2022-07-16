Oilers sign Thunderbirds forward Schaefer to ELC

The Edmonton Oilers have signed Seattle Thunderbirds forward Reid Schaefer to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The NHL Club announced the transaction Friday.

The 18-year-old forward was Edmonton’s first-round selection, 32nd overall, at the 2022 NHL Draft held in Montreal earlier this month.

The product of Spruce Grove, Alta., was one of three Thunderbirds to score 30 or more goals during the 2021-22 WHL season, finishing the campaign with 58 points (32G-26A).

He added 21 points (6G-15A) over 25 appearances in the 2022 WHL Playoffs, as Seattle reached the WHL Championship series for the fourth time in franchise history.

Schaefer took part in Oilers Development Camp this past week and will return to action in Edmonton in September when the Oilers host their Rookie Camp ahead of the 2022-23 NHL season.

He was originally selected by the Seattle Thunderbirds in the eighth round of the 2018 WHL Draft. In 116 WHL regular season and playoff games, all with Seattle, Schaefer has amassed 82 points (38G-44A).