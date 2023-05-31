Oilers sign Rebels captain Grubbe to NHL entry-level contract

The Edmonton Oilers have signed Red Deer Rebels captain Jayden Grubbe to a three-year, entry-level contract after acquiring his NHL rights from the New York Rangers Wednesday.

Grubbe, who hails from Calgary, Alta., has spent the past three seasons as Rebels captain. In 2022-23, the 20-year-old compiled a career-best 67 points (18G-49A), adding 16 points (2G-14A) in 12 post-season outings.

The 6-foot-3, 203-pound forward was originally selected by the Rangers in the third round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Grubbe has spent his entire WHL career with Red Deer, posting 134 points (39G-95A) in 194 regular season appearances after being selected seventh-overall in the 2018 WHL Draft.