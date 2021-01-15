Oil Kings video coach Michael Chan hired by AHL’s Toronto Marlies

Edmonton, AB – The Oil Kings announced today Video Coach Michael Chan has been hired by the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League (AHL) as the club’s Video Coach.

Chan, 29, spent five years with the Edmonton Oil Kings and three years as the team’s Video Coach & Hockey Operations Coordinator. In his role, Chan worked closely with the Oil Kings coaching staff overseeing all video and technology needs, including pre-scouting opponents, and managing analytics and team statistics. He also worked closely with General Manager Kirt Hill and Director of Scouting Jamie Porter to provide support for the WHL Bantam Draft and assist with league administration tasks.

“Over the past three years that I have worked with Michael, he has done an incredible job and we are losing a big part of our team with his departure,” said Kirt Hill, Oil Kings President of Hockey Operations and General Manager. “As it is for our players and staff, the Western Hockey League is a development league to develop people for the next level and it is clear that his high performance within the Oil Kings organization has not gone unnoticed abroad. Channer will be missed by the players and staff but we couldn’t be happier for him and his new role with the Toronto Marlies.”

Chan started his video coaching career with the University of Alberta (U Sports) serving as the team’s Video Coach during the 2013-14 campaign. In 2014, Chan transitioned into a new role with the Golden Bears as the team’s Assistant Coach and Video Coach for two seasons. In addition to his time spent with the Golden Bears, Chan was a Hockey Operations Intern for the Edmonton Oilers Hockey Club during the 2013-14 and 2015-16 seasons. During the 2014-15 National Hockey League season, Chan became the Edmonton Oilers Coaching Coordinator.

Chan has also spent a considerable amount of time in international hockey, starting with taking on the role of Video Coach for the 2016 U17 World Hockey Challenge for Team Canada Red. He was also an Assistant Coach with the National Sledge Team for the 2017 Para-Ice Hockey World Championship, as well as Video Coach for the 2017 U17 World Hockey Challenge for Team Canada Red.

“I would like to thank the Edmonton Oil Kings and Oilers Entertainment Group for the tremendous growth opportunity that they have provided me over the past five years,” Chan said. “Throughout those years, I have been fortunate to work with and learn from so many great people. In particular, I would like to thank management, my fellow coaches, our training staff, our support staff, and most importantly our players for the immeasurable impact they have had on me as a person and professional. Although it is extremely difficult to part ways with a group that has such a bright future, I am very much looking forward to this opportunity with the Toronto Marlies.”