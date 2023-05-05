Oil Kings to select third overall in 2023 CHL Import Draft

The Edmonton Oil Kings will be the first WHL Club to select in the 2023 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft, slated for July 5 at 9:00 a.m. MT.

Edmonton holds the third-overall pick in the CHL Import Draft. The Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League will select first overall.

The 2022 WHL Champions made one selection during the 2022 CHL Import Draft, picking German forward Luca Hauf 59th overall. He collected 21 points (5G-16A) in 45 games with Edmonton during the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season and also represented his home country at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The Spokane Chiefs (sixth-overall) and Victoria Royals (ninth-overall) also hold Top 10 selections in the 2023 CHL Import Draft.

Each WHL Club will be permitted a maximum of two selections during the 2023 CHL Import Draft.

2023 CHL IMPORT DRAFT – WHL ORDER OF SELECTION

First Round

3 – Edmonton Oil Kings

6 – Spokane Chiefs

9 – Victoria Royals

12 – Kelowna Rockets

15 – Prince Albert Raiders

18 – Brandon Wheat Kings

21 – Vancouver Giants

24 – Swift Current Broncos

27 – Medicine Hat Tigers

30 – Everett Silvertips

33 – Calgary Hitmen

36 – Regina Pats

39 – Tri-City Americans

42 – Lethbridge Hurricanes

45 – Prince George Cougars

48 – Moose Jaw Warriors

51 – Portland Winterhawks

54 – Red Deer Rebels

56 – Saskatoon Blades

58 – Kamloops Blazers

59 – Seattle Thunderbirds

60 – Winnipeg ICE

Second Round

63 – Edmonton Oil Kings

66 – Spokane Chiefs

69 – Victoria Royals

72 – Kelowna Rockets

75 – Prince Albert Raiders

78 – Brandon Wheat Kings

81 – Vancouver Giants

84 – Swift Current Broncos

87 – Medicine Hat Tigers

90 – Everett Silvertips

93 – Calgary Hitmen

96 – Regina Pats

99 – Tri-City Americans

102 – Lethbridge Hurricanes

105 – Prince George Cougars

108 – Moose Jaw Warriors

111 – Portland Winterhawks

114 – Red Deer Rebels

116 – Saskatoon Blades

118 – Kamloops Blazers

119 – Seattle Thunderbirds

120 – Winnipeg ICE