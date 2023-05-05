Oil Kings to select third overall in 2023 CHL Import Draft
The Edmonton Oil Kings will be the first WHL Club to select in the 2023 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft, slated for July 5 at 9:00 a.m. MT.
Edmonton holds the third-overall pick in the CHL Import Draft. The Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League will select first overall.
The 2022 WHL Champions made one selection during the 2022 CHL Import Draft, picking German forward Luca Hauf 59th overall. He collected 21 points (5G-16A) in 45 games with Edmonton during the 2022-23 WHL Regular Season and also represented his home country at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.
The Spokane Chiefs (sixth-overall) and Victoria Royals (ninth-overall) also hold Top 10 selections in the 2023 CHL Import Draft.
Each WHL Club will be permitted a maximum of two selections during the 2023 CHL Import Draft.
2023 CHL IMPORT DRAFT – WHL ORDER OF SELECTION
First Round
3 – Edmonton Oil Kings
6 – Spokane Chiefs
9 – Victoria Royals
12 – Kelowna Rockets
15 – Prince Albert Raiders
18 – Brandon Wheat Kings
21 – Vancouver Giants
24 – Swift Current Broncos
27 – Medicine Hat Tigers
30 – Everett Silvertips
33 – Calgary Hitmen
36 – Regina Pats
39 – Tri-City Americans
42 – Lethbridge Hurricanes
45 – Prince George Cougars
48 – Moose Jaw Warriors
51 – Portland Winterhawks
54 – Red Deer Rebels
56 – Saskatoon Blades
58 – Kamloops Blazers
59 – Seattle Thunderbirds
60 – Winnipeg ICE
Second Round
63 – Edmonton Oil Kings
66 – Spokane Chiefs
69 – Victoria Royals
72 – Kelowna Rockets
75 – Prince Albert Raiders
78 – Brandon Wheat Kings
81 – Vancouver Giants
84 – Swift Current Broncos
87 – Medicine Hat Tigers
90 – Everett Silvertips
93 – Calgary Hitmen
96 – Regina Pats
99 – Tri-City Americans
102 – Lethbridge Hurricanes
105 – Prince George Cougars
108 – Moose Jaw Warriors
111 – Portland Winterhawks
114 – Red Deer Rebels
116 – Saskatoon Blades
118 – Kamloops Blazers
119 – Seattle Thunderbirds
120 – Winnipeg ICE