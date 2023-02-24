Oil Kings to host RE/MAX Presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children’s Miracle Network Friday

Edmonton, Alta. – The Edmonton Oil Kings, in conjunction with the Western Hockey League, are pleased to be hosting a RE/MAX: Nickelodeon Night for the Children’s Miracle Network Friday, February 24 when they take on the Kelowna Rockets at 7:00 p.m. MT.

“For over 30 years, RE/MAX has been an important partner of Children’s Miracle Network and I am always inspired by the new ways they find to support children’s healthcare and raise funds for local children’s hospital Foundations across Canada,” said Mark Hierlihy, President and CEO of Canada Children’s Hospital Foundations. “The RE/MAX presents: Nickelodeon Night for Children’s Miracle Network, done in partnership with the Western Hockey League, promises to be a fun and interactive event, and one that is going to raise critically needed funds to support children’s hospitals in Western Canada.

“I’d like to say thanks to all involved for putting this night together, and I hope it’s the first of many.”

The Oil Kings will be wearing a special edition Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles themed jersey to celebrate the night.

The game-worn jersey’s will be raffled and silent auctioned off during the game at a booth on the Rogers Place concourse just inside the gates near the Ford Hall windows.

Fans will be able to purchase raffle tickets, with cash only, as either one(1)-for-$5 or five(5)-for-$20, or they can bid on four select jersey’s that will be available in the silent auction.

Proceeds from the raffle and silent auction will go to the Stollery Children’s Hospital.

“At the core, junior hockey is supposed to fun and what could be more fun than wearing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles jerseys?” said Oil Kings Director of Business Operations Kevin Radomski. “When you add in the fact that the proceeds from our raffle and silent auction for these awesome jerseys will benefit the Stollery Children’s Hospital through the Children’s Miracle network, it was a no brainer for us to take part in this initiative and have another opportunity to give back to our community.”

About Canada’s Children’s Hospital Foundations

Canada’s Children’s Hospital Foundations (CCHF), established in 2017, is a not-for-profit organization that raises funds for a national network of hospital foundations as the largest single, non-government funder of child health in Canada. CCHF continues to receive generous support through donors within Children’s Miracle Network® as well as contributions from additional companies and donors. Together, we represent 13 of Canada’s children’s hospitals where the greatest challenges are tackled; our hospitals see the most critical cases. Your contribution helps your local children’s hospital ensure that all sick and injured children have access to the very best care from coast to coast. For more information on this partnership, click here.