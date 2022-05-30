Oil Kings sign Presley Kerner to WHL Standard Player Agreement

Edmonton, Alta. – The Edmonton Oil Kings have signed forward Presley Kerner to a Western Hockey League Standard Player Agreement, the team announced Monday.

Kerner, a product of Kelowna, B.C., was selected by the Oil Kings in the third round, 65th overall, at the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft earlier this month.

“We didn’t think he would be available to us when our first pick came around in the third round but were very happy that he was,” said Oil Kings Director of Scouting Michael Chan. “We’re thrilled to add a player of his caliber to our organization.”

The 6-foot-1, 160-pound forward spent last season with the Okanagan Hockey Academy U15 Prep team where he put up 40 points (16G-24A) in 27 games.

“In Presley we saw a two-way center with a great skating stride and shot,” added Chan. “Most importantly what we liked about him is his great understanding of the ice and at OHA he was used in a 200-foot role along with his offensive reasonability.”

The entire organization is excited to welcome Presley and the Kerner family into the Oil Kings family.