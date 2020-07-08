MENU
July 8, 2020

Oil Kings sign import selection Janis Svanenbergs

Edmonton, Alta. – Forward Janis Svanenbergs has signed a standard player agreement with the Edmonton Oil Kings, after being the organization’s first-round selection, 58th overall, in the 2020 Canadian Hockey League Import Draft on June 30.

Svanenbergs is a 6-foot-3, 190-pound forward who played with HC Riga Jr. in Latvia last season, posting 40 points (25G-15A) in 54 games, along with 70 penalty minutes. He also appeared in 12 games with the Kontinental Hockey League’s (KHL) Dinamo Riga, posting one assist in 12 games.

A native of Riga, Latvia, the 18-year old played for his country at the 2020 World Junior Championship, collecting eight points (3G-5A), six penalty minutes and a plus-seven rating in five games, helping the team finish second overall. He also played for Latvia’s National Under-18 Team at the 2019 World Under-18 Hockey Championship.

Svanenbergs is ranked 76th among European skaters by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2020 NHL Draft.

