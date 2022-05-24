Oil Kings sign defenceman Fiddler to WHL Standard Player Agreement

Edmonton, Alta. – The Edmonton Oil Kings have signed 2022 U.S. Priority Draft first-overall selection Blake Fiddler to a Western Hockey League Standard Player Agreement, the Club announced Tuesday.

“It’s an exciting day for our organization to be able to sign such a quality player and person,” said Oil Kings President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kirt Hill. “We’re extremely pleased to be able to welcome Vernon, Chrissy, Blake & Bella to our Oil Kings Family.”

Fiddler, a 6-foot-2, 180-pound defenceman spent last season with the Dallas Stars Elite U14 AAA team.

“He’s a big, skilled, rangy defenceman,” added Hill. “He plays a two-way game, can provide a lot of offence, and is a very mature and humble person who will bring tremendous leadership qualities to our group. When you’re able to add such a good player and person to your organization, you’re extremely happy.”

“Blake is going to be a really big part of the future for the Edmonton Oil Kings.”

The product of Frisco, Texas is the son of former WHLer and NHLer Vernon Fiddler, who grew up in Edmonton before his professional hockey career took him south of the border.